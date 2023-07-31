UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Position Increased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

NYSE PATH traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,659. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

