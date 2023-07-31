Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 34,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 939.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

