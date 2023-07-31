Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.
UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday.
Ultra Clean Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 34,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.97.
Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 939.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.