Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Trading Up 1.9 %

Ultralife stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 109,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.30. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.76%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.