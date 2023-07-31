Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 848,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,430,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,350. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

