Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $244.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

