Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

