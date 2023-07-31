Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $152.25 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $152.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00022421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00317120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

