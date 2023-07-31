United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

