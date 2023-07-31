UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after buying an additional 759,440 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $506.58. 1,072,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

