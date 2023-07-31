Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR remained flat at $35.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $72,814,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

