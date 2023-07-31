Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. 49,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,553. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

