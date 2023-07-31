Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $8.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Upland Software by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.