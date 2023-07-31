Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $8.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Upland Software Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $121.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Upland Software by 498.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
