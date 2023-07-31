Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up to $10.36

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.75. Upwork shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 363,815 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

