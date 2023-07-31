Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 2,465,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,262,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 360.36 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.