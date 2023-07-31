Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $52.17. Value Line shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,285 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

