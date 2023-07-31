VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 11.4% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 974,680 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

