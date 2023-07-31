Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

