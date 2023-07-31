Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,609. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

