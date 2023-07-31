Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,232,703. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

