Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. 607,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

