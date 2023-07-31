Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. 3,309,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,999. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

