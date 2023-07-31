Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.60. 415,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,435. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

