Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,490,610,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.58. 57,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,573. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

