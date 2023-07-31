Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Increased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 5.5% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,896 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,402,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 514,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.