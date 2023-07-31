Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.19. 2,748,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,952. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.