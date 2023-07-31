Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

