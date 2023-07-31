Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.30. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $101.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

