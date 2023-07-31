Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Vectors Research Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 6.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,865,040,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.74. 1,841,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,026. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

