Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $419.58. 2,589,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,680. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

