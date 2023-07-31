Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

