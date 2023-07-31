Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 26.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

