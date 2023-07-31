Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is STAR Financial Bank’s 4th Largest Position

STAR Financial Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,841. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

