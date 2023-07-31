Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,745. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

