Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 10.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,213,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,499,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

