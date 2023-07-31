Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,275 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 422.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

PXD stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.82. 906,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,853. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.87 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

