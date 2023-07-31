Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.09. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

