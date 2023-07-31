Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $497.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,247. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

