Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 866,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

