Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $26.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 275,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,267. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,432,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $17,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

