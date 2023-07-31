Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,469. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

