Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total value of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares in the company, valued at $143,469.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,102 shares of company stock worth $2,313,554 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.52. 478,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,217. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $206.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

