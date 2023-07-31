Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,153,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,236. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

