Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 925,331 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.