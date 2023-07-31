Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VRP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 317,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,121. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.