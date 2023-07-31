Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $581,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $81.95. 1,332,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

