Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.01. 27,477,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,210,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.