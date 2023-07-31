Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 848,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 308,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $263.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average is $147.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

