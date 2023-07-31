Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,822,000 after buying an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 150,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,787,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.92. 3,386,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,505. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

