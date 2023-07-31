Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,558 shares of company stock worth $62,929. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

