VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 1.4% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.